Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 85 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Shares of MLM stock opened at $527.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $527.66.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
