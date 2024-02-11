ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after buying an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after buying an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 21.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,486,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.28. The company had a trading volume of 851,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,961. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

