Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Apartment Income REIT also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.590 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.38. 2,015,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

