Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Apartment Income REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.330-2.430 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRC. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.38. 2,015,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.