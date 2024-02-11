APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,406 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in APi Group by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

