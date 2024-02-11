Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ APLD opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,630 shares in the company, valued at $869,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 14,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,898 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 271,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

