AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $59,104,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after buying an additional 217,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $138.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.89 and a 12-month high of $139.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.