AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AptarGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.18 EPS.

AptarGroup stock traded up $6.84 on Friday, reaching $138.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,946. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $107.89 and a twelve month high of $139.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.25.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

