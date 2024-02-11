AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

ATR stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $107.89 and a 1 year high of $139.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

