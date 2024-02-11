Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

GD opened at $270.14 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $271.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

