Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 947,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,912,000 after buying an additional 63,705 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 408,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $96.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.