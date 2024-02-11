Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $90.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

