Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $866,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,242,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Shares of ACGL opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

