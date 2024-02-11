Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,519,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,924. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

