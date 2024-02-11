Arista Networks (ANET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $282.45 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $284.82. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $111,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 301.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

