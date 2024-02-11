Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.83.

ANET stock opened at $282.45 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $284.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.83. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

