ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $78.44.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

