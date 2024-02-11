Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $111.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $147.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business's revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $89,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

