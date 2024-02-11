Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,311,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,311,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $292,906.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,293.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,839. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $60,235,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after buying an additional 633,827 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $18,103,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

