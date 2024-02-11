Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $342,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,311,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,839 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

