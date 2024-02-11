Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 210,128 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,128 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.74% of Despegar.com worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Despegar.com by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Despegar.com stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.34 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

