Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 144,359 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 143.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,359 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAVA opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

