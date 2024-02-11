Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.37% of Noah worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 31.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 651,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 155,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Noah by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Noah by 12.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAH opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.79 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

