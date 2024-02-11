Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $3,468,575.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,710,783.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,267 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,575.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,710,783.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,027 shares of company stock worth $41,756,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $98.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

