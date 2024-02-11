Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $15.96 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138,225 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,937,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $162.04 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $163.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average is $124.52.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

