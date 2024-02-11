Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $261,000 Stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,217 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY opened at $49.85 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.