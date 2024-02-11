Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,538 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of Natera worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Natera by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Natera by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 43,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $69.74 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,383,050.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,339.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,339.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,272 shares of company stock valued at $45,019,103. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

