Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $8.70 Million Stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,049 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.31% of Vista Energy worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vista Energy by 89.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vista Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vista Energy by 40,275.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIST stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

