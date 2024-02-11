Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,428 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.70% of Sprout Social worth $19,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Sprout Social by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $68.30.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

