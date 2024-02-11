Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,601,000 after buying an additional 734,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,630,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,279,000 after purchasing an additional 605,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,719,000 after purchasing an additional 527,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.87.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.87. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,651,308.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,514,933.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $695,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,176 shares of company stock worth $21,228,648. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

