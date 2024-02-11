Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 474,741 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 474,741 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,425,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $140,332,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,627,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,277 shares of company stock valued at $31,130,219 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $434.03 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

