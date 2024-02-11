Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 97,614 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,614 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,645 shares of company stock worth $49,267,144 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $388.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.85 and its 200 day moving average is $313.90. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

