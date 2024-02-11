Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $2.55 on Friday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

