Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Ashland worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashland by 4.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,169,000 after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ashland by 33.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,624,000 after purchasing an additional 560,916 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ashland by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $105.82.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

