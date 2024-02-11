AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Sell”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

