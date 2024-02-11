Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$483.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.25 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 10.44%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$5.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.90. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.70 and a 12 month high of C$6.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.08.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 62,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$90,059.38. Insiders purchased 80,900 shares of company stock worth $150,070 over the last ninety days. 44.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

