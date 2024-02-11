Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Has $111,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,695. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.74.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
