Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Has $843,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned 0.70% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. 36,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,843. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $21.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.