Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Invests $83,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 22,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,052. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $24.23.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
