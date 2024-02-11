Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Invests $83,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 22,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,052. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.