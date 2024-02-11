Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Markforged accounts for about 0.3% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Markforged worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Markforged by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 17,490,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after buying an additional 230,243 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Markforged by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 196,345 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Markforged by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,572,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markforged by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,313,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 114,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKFG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 263,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,232. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Markforged Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative net margin of 100.83% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKFG shares. Craig Hallum lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair lowered Markforged from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

