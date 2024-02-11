Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,864 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.88. 2,981,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,076. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

