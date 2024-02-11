Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.68 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion and $648.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.94 or 0.00082727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00027241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,505,729 coins and its circulating supply is 367,472,819 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

