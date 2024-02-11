AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) & Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Head to Head Contrast

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daxor and AVITA Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Daxor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AVITA Medical $34.42 million 13.36 -$26.67 million ($1.33) -13.53

Daxor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Daxor has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Daxor and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor N/A N/A N/A AVITA Medical -74.16% -45.82% -37.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Daxor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Daxor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of AVITA Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Daxor and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daxor 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.89%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Daxor.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Daxor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daxor

(Get Free Report)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a platform technology allows for the preparation and delivery of spray-on skin cells to regenerate natural healthy epidermis, as well as to use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish pre-clinical proof-of-concept for a spray-on treatment of genetically corrected cells; and with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore molecular reversal of cellular aging through a novel cell suspension delivery system. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.