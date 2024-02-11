Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Volume Tops $60.61 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.53 or 0.00015582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $60.61 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004350 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,295.52 or 0.99988337 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00185663 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002965 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,174,164 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,165,915.41271245 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.57578292 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $51,108,016.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.