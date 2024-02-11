Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $56.78 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $56.78 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.57 or 0.00015643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004386 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,343.33 or 0.99924272 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00182731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009817 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,169,885 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,165,915.41271245 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.57578292 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $51,108,016.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

