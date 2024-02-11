AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $50.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.72.

AZEK stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. AZEK has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after acquiring an additional 881,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after buying an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AZEK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after buying an additional 516,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

