AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $52.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AZEK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.72.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. AZEK has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $46.42.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. AZEK’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

