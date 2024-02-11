B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$3.40

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$3.60 to C$3.40 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BTO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.49.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.18. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.48 and a 52 week high of C$5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3413063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.76%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

