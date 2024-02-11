Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 526,385 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after acquiring an additional 520,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after purchasing an additional 427,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

