Barclays Begins Coverage on PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNM. TheStreet downgraded PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.20.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 150.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

